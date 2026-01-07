Amaravati Land Pooling Returns: Farmers Face Fresh Threat as Naidu Pushes Concrete Over Crops

The controversial land pooling drive in Amaravati has resurfaced yet again, raising serious concerns over the future of fertile agricultural land and the livelihood of thousands of farmers. From today, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government has launched the second phase of land pooling, targeting 16,666 acres across seven villages in Thullur and Amaravati mandals.

According to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), the land is being sought for projects such as an airport, sports city, railway track, and an Inner Ring Road (IRR). But critics argue that this is nothing but a repeat of Naidu’s old capital-centric obsession, once again putting highly fertile, multi-crop land at irreversible risk.

Under the stewardship of Chandrababu Naidu, Amaravati’s land pooling model has long been accused of prioritising speculative real estate interests over farmers’ welfare. While the government promises “swift allotment of developed plots,” farmers remain wary—having already experienced years of uncertainty, delayed returns, and vanishing assurances during Naidu’s previous tenure.

Fertile Fields vs False Promises

The villages now being targeted—Vaddamanu, Harischandrapuram, Pedaparimi, Vaikunthapuram, Pedamadduru, Endrayi, and Karlapudi—are known for their rich, cultivable lands that sustain generations of farming families. Converting these green belts into concrete corridors threatens not just agriculture, but food security and rural employment.

Many farmers fear that once land is surrendered, they will be left at the mercy of fluctuating real estate values, while their assured, sustainable agricultural income disappears forever.

Why YS Jagan’s Three-Capital Vision Matters

In sharp contrast stands the three-capital model championed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which aimed to decentralise development and prevent the concentration of power, money, and infrastructure in one region alone.

YS Jagan’s vision—spreading governance, justice, and development across regions—was designed to benefit people from all corners of Andhra Pradesh, not just land speculators clustered around Amaravati. Decentralisation ensures balanced growth, reduces regional disparities, and protects farmers from being sacrificed at the altar of speculative urbanisation.

Centralised Capital, Centralised Profits

By reviving aggressive land pooling, the Naidu government appears to be resurrecting a centralised capital model that benefits a few while burdening many. Once again, farmers are being asked to “trust the system,” even as their fertile lands are pushed toward irreversible conversion.

The question Andhra Pradesh must now confront is stark: Should development uplift all regions — or bulldoze farmers for a single, concrete-heavy capital dream?

For many, the answer lies not in land pooling, but in true decentralisation, as envisioned by YS Jagan—where growth reaches every district, and farmers are protected, not displaced.