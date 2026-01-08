Makar Sankranti Rush: SCR Runs 150 Special Trains Across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

To handle the surge in passenger movement during the Makar Sankranti festival period, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of nearly 150 special trains on major routes, with a focus on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This initiative is aimed at reducing overcrowding, clearing long waiting lists, and ensuring a smoother travel experience during one of the peak travel seasons of the year. Makar Sankranti typically sees a significant rise in passenger traffic as people travel to their hometowns and visit prominent pilgrimage destinations.

Keeping this seasonal rush in mind, SCR has planned additional train services connecting various locations within the two Telugu states. Special trains are also being run to several parts of the country, including northern, eastern, and southern regions. Extra services have been scheduled to popular pilgrimage centres such as Tirupati and Shirdi to accommodate the increased demand.

Speaking to the media, South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar said that more than 600 trains, comprising both regular and special services, are being operated during the festival period to meet passenger requirements. He added that Secunderabad railway station is expected to witness particularly heavy footfall, especially as redevelopment work is currently underway at the station.

To reduce inconvenience and manage crowding, SCR has diverted certain key trains from Secunderabad to other terminals such as Charlapalli, Kacheguda, and Lingampalli. These changes have been implemented on both temporary and permanent bases, depending on operational needs.

The deployment of special trains reflects Indian Railways’ proactive approach to managing festival-related travel demand and ensuring safe, convenient, and efficient journeys for passengers during the Sankranti season.

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