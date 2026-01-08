Chiranjeevi and Aishwarya Rai to Team Up in Mega158? Internet Buzz Explodes

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently riding a wave of mass appeal and gearing up for his next big project after the Sankranti release of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on January 12, 2026. Following the blockbuster success of Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi is set to begin work on his 158th film, which is already generating high expectations among fans and industry insiders.

While several names have been floated as potential heroines opposite Chiranjeevi in this highly anticipated project, recent reports on social media suggest a sensational pairing — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may be cast as the female lead. This news has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread discussion among moviegoers.

The project, tentatively known as Mega158, is being directed by Bobby Kolli, the filmmaker behind the hit Waltair Veerayya. Rumours also indicate that Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman might be onboard to provide the music for the film, adding to the growing excitement. There are even talks that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal could appear in a powerful cameo role, potentially marking a first-time collaboration between the two stars.

Described as a rustic gangster action drama set against a Kolkata backdrop, Mega158 aims to offer something fresh and stylish while showcasing Chiranjeevi in a bold new avatar. A concept poster released so far has hinted at a wild and intense look for the megastar.

Produced under the KVN Productions banner, the film is expected to begin with a launch ceremony in February 2026, followed by regular shooting from March 2026 onwards. As official casting announcements are yet to be made, fans are closely watching for confirmation on whether Aishwarya Rai or other top actresses will join the project.