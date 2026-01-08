Sankranti Festival 2026 Telugu States: Bhogi, Makara Sankranti, Kanuma

Sankranti is one of the most cherished festivals in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. More than just a harvest celebration, it represents gratitude toward nature, farmers, and the Sun, which sustains agricultural life. Sankranti 2026 will be celebrated from January 14 to January 17, marking the beginning of the auspicious solar phase known as Uttarayanam and welcoming prosperity, new beginnings, and family bonding.

Three-Day Sankranti Celebrations in Telugu States

The festival is observed over three distinct days, each carrying its own cultural and spiritual importance.

The celebrations begin with Bhogi, observed on January 14, 2026. Bhogi is dedicated to renewal and cleansing. Households clean their homes, discard old items, and light bonfires in the early morning. This ritual symbolises the removal of negativity and the welcoming of positive energy, setting the tone for the days ahead.

The second and most important day is Makara Sankranti, celebrated on January 15, 2026. On this day, people worship the Sun God, thanking Him for a fruitful harvest and the prosperity of the land. Homes are decorated with colourful muggu (rangoli), and special festive dishes like pongali, garelu, ariselu, and sakkara pongali are prepared. Kite flying is a major attraction, especially in towns and villages.

The third day, Kanuma, falls on January 16, 2026, and focuses on honouring cattle and agricultural tools. Farmers decorate cows and bulls with flowers, turmeric, and bells, recognising their role in farming and rural livelihoods. Traditional village games and cultural activities are commonly organised on this day.

Why Sankranti Is Special in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In the Telugu states, Sankranti is deeply connected to farming life and rural traditions. It coincides with the Sun’s transition into Capricorn, a moment believed to be highly auspicious across India. While northern regions observe this phase as Makar Sankranti, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana celebrate it with extended festivities that emphasise family, agriculture, and cultural heritage.

A Festival of Gratitude and Togetherness

At its heart, Sankranti is about thankfulness—for the harvest, for nature’s abundance, for animals, and for relationships. It strengthens family ties, honours farmers, and celebrates life in its simplest and most meaningful form.

As Sankranti 2026 approaches, homes across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will once again be filled with festive colours, traditional flavours, and the warmth of togetherness, making it one of the most awaited festivals of the year.

Also read: Makar Sankranti Rush: SCR Runs 150 Special Trains Across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh