Punjab Schools Holidays from December 24 to 31 Due to Extreme Cold

Amid harsh winter conditions across the state, the Punjab Government has announced holidays for all schools to protect students from the severe cold. According to the official order issued on Monday, schools in Punjab will observe holidays from December 24 to December 31.

The holiday announcement applies to all government, private, aided, and recognised schools, ensuring a uniform break for students across the state. The decision to declare school holidays was taken as temperatures continued to drop, raising concerns about children commuting and attending classes during extreme cold weather.

In the notification released by the Secretary, School Education, it was stated that the holidays were declared keeping in mind the prevailing winter conditions and the health and safety of students. The government emphasized that student well-being remains a top priority during the cold wave.

Parents and school authorities have been advised to follow official updates in case the holidays are extended or revised depending on weather conditions. Schools are expected to reopen after December 31, subject to further instructions from the education department.

These winter holidays have brought much-needed relief to students and families as Punjab continues to experience intense cold.

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