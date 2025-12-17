Are Banks Open on December 18, 2025, in India?

People across India are often unsure about bank working days, especially in the middle of the week. As December 18 approaches, many customers are checking whether banks will remain closed or function as usual.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, December 18 is not listed as a bank holiday. Since there are no major festivals, regional observances, or special occasions scheduled on this date, banks across most states are expected to remain open and operate normally.

Will Banks Be Open on December 18?

Yes. December 18 is a regular working day, and customers can visit bank branches for routine services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearing, and other in-branch transactions.

State-wise Bank Holiday Status

No state-specific bank holidays have been officially announced for December 18

Public and private sector banks are expected to function as per normal working hours

Online banking, UPI, ATM, and mobile banking services will also continue uninterrupted

What Customers Should Keep in Mind

While December 18 is a working day nationwide, customers are advised to:

Check with their local bank branch for any unforeseen regional closures

Complete important banking work during official working hours

Conclusion

To sum up, there is no bank holiday on December 18, and banks across India will remain open as usual. With no festivals or special events lined up, customers can plan their banking activities without any concern.

For the latest and most accurate updates, always refer to the official RBI holiday list or your bank’s local notification system.

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