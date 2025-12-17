Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Expecting a Baby? Nagarjuna’s Reply Goes Viral

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who tied the knot last year on December 4 in an intimate ceremony, often find themselves at the centre of social media speculation, especially regarding whether they are expecting their first child. The couple has largely chosen to stay silent amid these rumours. However, the topic recently came up during an interaction with Naga Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna.

During an interview, Nagarjuna was asked if there was any truth to the buzz about him being “promoted” from father to grandfather. Initially, he brushed off the question with a laugh and attempted to move on. When pressed further about the rumours circulating online, he told Suman TV, “I’ll let you know when the time is right,” leaving fans guessing.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Sharing moments from the wedding last year, Nagarjuna had penned an emotional note celebrating the couple’s union. He wrote that watching Chaitanya and Sobhita begin their journey together was deeply special for him and warmly welcomed Sobhita into the family, noting the happiness she had already brought into their lives.

He also highlighted the significance of the ceremony, which took place under the blessings of the statue of ANR garu, installed to mark the legendary actor’s centenary year. Nagarjuna expressed gratitude for the love and blessings showered on the family during the occasion.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two met while working on the 2010 hit Ye Maaya Chesave and got married in 2017 before announcing their separation in 2021.

More recently, Samantha also turned a new page in her personal life, reportedly marrying filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony held in Coimbatore on December 1.

Meanwhile, fans continue to eagerly follow updates about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, with Nagarjuna’s brief response only adding to the curiosity surrounding the couple.