Prabhas Safe, Fans Need Not Worry, Confirms Maruti After Japan Earthquake

A strong earthquake, estimated between 7.5 and 7.6 in magnitude, struck off Japan’s northeastern coast, prompting tsunami warnings for the prefectures of Aomori, Iwate and Hokkaido. As the news spread, fans of Indian superstar Prabhas grew anxious.

Prabhas, along with producer Shobu Yarlagadda, is currently in Japan for special premiere screenings of Baahubali: The Epic. The event concluded successfully, with the actor warmly interacting with fans. However, once reports of the earthquake surfaced online, worried fans began seeking updates about the safety of the Spirit star.

Director Maruthi took to X to calm the concerns. “Spoke to Darling. He is not in Tokyo and doing safe. No worries,” he wrote, reassuring fans that Prabhas is completely fine. Many are now hoping the actor returns home soon.

Once Prabhas is back in India, the shoot of Spirit is set to resume. He will also gear up for the pre-release promotions of his upcoming film The Raja Saab. Stay tuned for more updates on Prabhas and his busy slate of projects.