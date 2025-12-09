Sankranti 2026 School Holidays: AP and Telangana Festive Break Dates Out
As the festive season draws near, students across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are eagerly awaiting their Sankranti break. The much-loved festival period, known for family gatherings and cultural traditions, will bring a significant pause to the academic calendar in both states.
Andhra Pradesh Confirms Holiday Schedule
The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the official Sankranti vacation dates for 2026. Schools across the state will remain closed from January 10 to January 18, offering students a nine-day holiday. Regular classes will resume on January 19, 2026.
Telangana Likely to Follow Similar Pattern
While Telangana is yet to issue a formal notification, officials indicate that the state will adopt a schedule close to Andhra Pradesh. The expected holiday period in Telangana is January 10 to January 15, giving students around six days off. The official announcement is anticipated in the coming weeks.
Additional Holidays in January
Both government and private schools in the two states will also get mid-month breaks for upcoming national and cultural observances:
January 23 – Vasant Panchami / Saraswati Puja / Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
January 26 – Republic Day
These additional holidays will further extend the festive atmosphere for students and families.
Sankranti: Four Days of Festive Tradition
Sankranti holds a special place in Telugu culture as it marks the sun’s transition towards the northern hemisphere. The festival will be celebrated over four days in 2026:
January 14 – Bhogi
January 15 – Sankranti
January 16 – Kanuma
January 17 – Mukkanuma
From bonfires to family feasts, these celebrations bring communities together across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.