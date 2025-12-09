Telangana’s 2026 Holiday Calendar Released: Full List of General and Optional Holidays
The Telangana government has released the official holiday calendar for 2026, listing 27 general holidays and 26 optional holidays for state government offices. Due to several major festivals falling on Sundays next year, the number of effective holiday breaks will be fewer than usual.
As per the government order, employees can avail up to five optional holidays from the approved list, subject to prior permission from their department heads.
Key Highlights
Major festivals such as Maha Shivaratri (Feb 15), the day after Eid-ul-Fitr (Mar 22), Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Apr 5), Bathukamma Start Day (Oct 11), and Deepavali (Nov 8) fall on Sundays.
Dates for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Zuha, and Muharram will be finalized based on moon sighting, and the administration has been instructed to follow announcements from the moon-sighting committee without waiting for additional orders.
Departments with independent operational rules such as public works, industrial units, and educational institutions will issue their own schedules where required.
General Holidays for 2026
The list of general holidays includes important cultural, national, and religious occasions such as
January 14: Bhogi
January 15: Sankranti / Pongal
January 26: Republic Day
February 15: Maha Shivaratri
March 3: Holi
March 19: Ugadi
March 21: Eid ul Fitr (Ramzan)
March 22: Following day of Ramzan
March 27: Sri Rama Navami
April 3: Good Friday
April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
April 14: Dr B R Ambedkar’s Birthday
May 27: Eid ul Azha (Bakrid)
June 26: Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A.) / 10th Moharam
August 10: Bonalu
August 15: Independence Day
August 26: Eid Milad un Nabi
September 4: Sri Krishna Astami
September 14: Vinayaka Chavithi
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 18: Saddula Bathukamma
October 20: Vijaya Dasami
October 21: Following day of Vijaya Dasami
November 8: Deepavali
November 24: Kartika Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25: Christmas
December 26: Following day of Christmas (Boxing Day)
These holidays are a mix of fixed-date events and those dependent on lunar cycles.
Optional Holidays 2026
January 1: New Year’s Day
January 3: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A.)
January 16: Kanumu
January 17: Shab-e-Meraj
January 23: Sri Panchami
February 4: Shab-e-Barat
March 10: Shahadat Hzt Ali
March 13: Jumuatul Vida
March 17: Shab-e-Qader
March 31: Mahavir Jayanti
April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day
April 20: Basava Jayanthi
May 1: Buddha Purnima
June 4: Id-e-Ghadeer
June 25: 9th Moharram (1446 H)
July 16: Ratha Yathra
August 4: Arbayeen
August 15: Parsi New Year’s Day
August 21: Varalakshmi Vratham
August 28: Sravana Purnima / Rakhi Purnima
September 23: Yaz Dahum Shareef
October 19: Mahar Navami
October 26: Birthday of Hzt Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud (A.S.)
November 8: Naraka Chaturdhi
December 24: Christmas Eve
December 26: Birthday of Hazrath Ali