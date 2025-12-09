Telangana’s 2026 Holiday Calendar Released: Full List of General and Optional Holidays

The Telangana government has released the official holiday calendar for 2026, listing 27 general holidays and 26 optional holidays for state government offices. Due to several major festivals falling on Sundays next year, the number of effective holiday breaks will be fewer than usual.

As per the government order, employees can avail up to five optional holidays from the approved list, subject to prior permission from their department heads.

Key Highlights

Major festivals such as Maha Shivaratri (Feb 15), the day after Eid-ul-Fitr (Mar 22), Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Apr 5), Bathukamma Start Day (Oct 11), and Deepavali (Nov 8) fall on Sundays.

Dates for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Zuha, and Muharram will be finalized based on moon sighting, and the administration has been instructed to follow announcements from the moon-sighting committee without waiting for additional orders.

Departments with independent operational rules such as public works, industrial units, and educational institutions will issue their own schedules where required.

General Holidays for 2026

The list of general holidays includes important cultural, national, and religious occasions such as

January 14: Bhogi

January 15: Sankranti / Pongal

January 26: Republic Day

February 15: Maha Shivaratri

March 3: Holi

March 19: Ugadi

March 21: Eid ul Fitr (Ramzan)

March 22: Following day of Ramzan

March 27: Sri Rama Navami

April 3: Good Friday

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 14: Dr B R Ambedkar’s Birthday

May 27: Eid ul Azha (Bakrid)

June 26: Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A.) / 10th Moharam

August 10: Bonalu

August 15: Independence Day

August 26: Eid Milad un Nabi

September 4: Sri Krishna Astami

September 14: Vinayaka Chavithi

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 18: Saddula Bathukamma

October 20: Vijaya Dasami

October 21: Following day of Vijaya Dasami

November 8: Deepavali

November 24: Kartika Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

December 26: Following day of Christmas (Boxing Day)

These holidays are a mix of fixed-date events and those dependent on lunar cycles.

Optional Holidays 2026

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 3: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A.)

January 16: Kanumu

January 17: Shab-e-Meraj

January 23: Sri Panchami

February 4: Shab-e-Barat

March 10: Shahadat Hzt Ali

March 13: Jumuatul Vida

March 17: Shab-e-Qader

March 31: Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day

April 20: Basava Jayanthi

May 1: Buddha Purnima

June 4: Id-e-Ghadeer

June 25: 9th Moharram (1446 H)

July 16: Ratha Yathra

August 4: Arbayeen

August 15: Parsi New Year’s Day

August 21: Varalakshmi Vratham

August 28: Sravana Purnima / Rakhi Purnima

September 23: Yaz Dahum Shareef

October 19: Mahar Navami

October 26: Birthday of Hzt Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud (A.S.)

November 8: Naraka Chaturdhi

December 24: Christmas Eve

December 26: Birthday of Hazrath Ali