Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List 2026 Out: Full List of Public Holidays Announced

The Tamil Nadu government has officially released the public and government holiday calendar for 2026, outlining all holidays applicable under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This notification covers holidays for state government offices, commercial banks, and co-operative banks, ensuring clarity for employees, businesses, and institutions across the state.

To enable smoother planning of work schedules, financial operations, and public services, the government has confirmed that:

All Tamil Nadu government offices will remain closed on the notified public holidays (except April 1, 2026, which is the annual bank account closing day).

All Saturdays and Sundays will be holidays throughout 2026.

The circular also states that under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the following dates are officially declared as public holidays in Tamil Nadu for 2026.

Tamil Nadu Government Public Holiday List 2026