Kerala School Holiday on December 9, Due to Local Body Elections

All government and private schools across Kerala will remain closed today and again on December 11 due to the local body elections. Parents and students may contact their respective schools for any clarifications during this period.

The Kerala Local Body Elections 2025 will be held in two phases — December 9 and December 11, from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Counting of votes will take place on December 13. Elections will be conducted in 1,199 out of 1,200 local bodies, with Mattannur municipality in Kannur excluded since its term ends only in September 2027.

State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan confirmed that the Model Code of Conduct would remain in force across Kerala until the election process concludes. School holidays have been announced to ensure smooth polling operations and related arrangements.

Phase 1 of the elections covers districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. Phase 2, scheduled for December 11, will include Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

The polls will cover 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and 6 municipal corporations.