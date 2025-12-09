Akhanda 2 Release Date Confirmed: Balakrishna’s Film Set to Hit Theatres on December 12

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated action drama “Akhanda 2”, directed by Boyapati Srinu, has once again become the center of attention as fresh updates on its release have surfaced. The film is produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, with Samyuktha Menon as the female lead.

The movie has witnessed multiple postponements over the past few months, leaving fans anxious and eagerly waiting for an official announcement. Now, a crucial development regarding the film’s release is expected very soon. According to reports, a court order is likely to reach the makers by Wednesday, after which the production house is expected to make a formal announcement on the release date without further delay.

With fan frustration mounting due to repeated postponements, the makers are said to be determined to bring the film to theatres at the earliest. Buzz in industry circles suggests that “Akhanda 2” could hit screens as early as next week, with December 12 being considered as a tentative release date. An official update from 14 Reels Plus is likely within the next two days.

Financial Dispute Emerges as the Real Reason for Delay

Contrary to earlier speculation, the delay of Akhanda 2 is not linked to technical or production issues. The actual reason lies in an ongoing financial dispute involving the producers.

In the past, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta had collaborated with Eros Now under the 14 Reels Entertainment banner to produce big-budget films such as “1: Nenokkadine” and “Aagadu.” However, both films failed to perform at the box office, leading to financial complications between the two parties.

Reports indicate that ₹27.8 crore remains unpaid to Eros Now by 14 Reels. Despite this unresolved issue, the producers continued making films under the 14 Reels Plus banner. After maintaining silence for several years, Eros Now recently moved the Madras High Court, filing a legal case against the producers.

The court’s verdict reportedly went in favour of Eros Now, which resulted in the sudden suspension of “Akhanda 2” release plans just ahead of its expected theatrical debut.

With the court order expected shortly, fans are hopeful that the legal hurdles will soon be cleared and that the makers will officially announce the long-awaited release date of the film.