Hyderabad All Set to Unveil Its Biggest Mall in Kukatpally on Dec 12

Fresh off the national spotlight earned by Sarath City Capital Mall as one of India’s five largest malls, Hyderabad is gearing up for another major retail milestone. A brand-new shopping and entertainment destination — Lakeshore Mall — is all set to open its doors in Kukatpally on December 12, adding yet another massive landmark to the city’s fast-growing retail landscape.

With construction now nearing its final stages, the upcoming mall is already drawing attention for its sheer scale, prime location, and high-profile brand lineup. Located near the busy Balanagar Metro corridor, Lakeshore Mall is expected to significantly elevate shopping and leisure options in western Hyderabad.

How Big Is Lakeshore Mall?

Sprawling across an estimated 1.66 million square feet, Lakeshore Mall is being positioned as one of the largest shopping complexes in the city. According to project developer ASBL Landmark, the mall is reportedly around 32 percent larger than Sarath City Capital Mall and nearly double the size of Inorbit Mall. While official confirmations from the mall authorities are still awaited, the early projections alone indicate the massive scale of the project.

Major Brands and Premium Cinema Experience

The tenant mix reflects the ambition behind the project. The mall is expected to house over 100 retail outlets, featuring a mix of international and Indian brands. Names already confirmed include H&M, Lifestyle, Starbucks, and Max, with several more fashion, electronics, lifestyle, and food brands likely to be added closer to launch.

On the entertainment front, cinema chain PVR has confirmed the introduction of its premium PVR P[XL] format at Lakeshore Mall. This will make it only the second P[XL] screen in Hyderabad, after the one at Inorbit Mall, offering a high-end movie-watching experience.

Direct Metro Access a Big Advantage

One of the key highlights of Lakeshore Mall is its direct connectivity to the Balanagar Metro Station. Shoppers will be able to enter the mall straight from the metro, making it one of the few retail destinations in Hyderabad with seamless rail access. This integration is expected to boost weekday footfall and ease access for daily commuters.

Traffic Concerns Loom Ahead of Opening

While excitement around the mall’s launch continues to build, traffic congestion in Kukatpally has emerged as a major concern among residents. The area already experiences heavy traffic during peak hours, and locals fear that the influx of visitors — especially on weekends — could further strain the road network.

The recent congestion witnessed during the opening of LuLu Mall has heightened these worries. Despite metro connectivity, residents believe that a significant number of visitors will still rely on private vehicles, potentially leading to long queues and delays around key junctions.

With just days to go before its grand opening, all eyes are now on how Hyderabad’s next mega mall will balance scale, accessibility, and urban traffic challenges once it begins operations.