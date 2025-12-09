School Holidays This Week, Dec 8–14: Check State-Wise School Closures in India

Schools in several parts of India are witnessing widespread disruptions during the second week of December, from December 8 to 14, 2025, due to a combination of extreme weather conditions, cyclone-related rainfall, local body elections, and teachers’ strikes. With safety emerging as the top concern, multiple state governments and district administrations have announced precautionary holidays, while a few regions may extend closures depending on how conditions evolve.

Here is a detailed state-wise overview to help students and parents track confirmed holidays and possible extensions.

School Closures on December 9, 2025: Multiple States Affected

Several regions across the country remain affected on December 9 due to heavy rain, cold waves, and administrative activities. Schools are closed in select districts of the following states:

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall in several interior and coastal districts

Kerala: Local body election preparations

Andhra Pradesh: Rain-related disruptions in coastal regions

Telangana: Sporadic rainfall alerts and local administrative events

Karnataka: Weather advisories in parts of south Karnataka

Assam and parts of the Northeast: Local weather alerts and safety closures

Maharashtra (select regions): Administrative reasons and safety advisories

Jammu & Kashmir: Intense cold wave and low-temperature warnings

Holiday status continues to vary by district, with daily updates being issued.

Jammu & Kashmir: Week-Long Closure Due to Severe Winter

Schools in the high-altitude and winter zones of Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed from December 8 to 14 due to dense fog, sub-zero temperatures, and early snowfall. The region has also announced extended winter vacations:

Pre-primary: Closed till February 28, 2026

Classes 1–8: Winter break extended till February 28

Classes 9–12: Tentatively scheduled to reopen from December 11, subject to weather review

Authorities cited unsafe travel conditions and freezing temperatures as the primary reasons for prolonged closures.

Kerala: Schools Closed on December 9 and 11 for Local Body Elections

In Kerala, schools across election-phase districts will remain closed on:

December 9, 2025

December 11, 2025

The holidays are to facilitate smooth conduct of local body elections, including polling arrangements and logistics. Parents have been advised to stay alert for district-level notices in case of further changes.

Telangana: Holiday Likely During Gram Panchayat Elections

In Telangana, the State Teachers and Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) has formally requested public holidays in:

Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts on December 11, 14, and 17

This request is linked to Gram Panchayat election dates, as several universities including Osmania University and JNTUH have scheduled examinations on the same days. Authorities are reviewing whether to declare holidays or reschedule exams to avoid voter turnout issues.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Rain and Cyclone Alerts

Due to continuous rainfall and cyclone-related alerts, precautionary holidays have been declared in many districts between December 8 and 13 across:

Tamil Nadu

Puducherry

Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Primary and middle schools are particularly affected, especially in low-lying and coastal areas. School reopenings will depend on daily weather assessments.

Maharashtra: Teachers’ Strike Disrupts School Operations

A statewide teachers’ and staff strike in Maharashtra has severely disrupted regular school operations, especially in regions like Marathwada. While some schools remain partially functional, several institutions have suspended physical classes due to staff shortages.

Parents are advised to confirm with individual schools before sending children to campus.

Why Are School Holidays So Widespread This Week?

School closures during this period are driven by multiple factors:

Cold waves and snowfall in northern hill states

Cyclone warnings and heavy rainfall in southern coastal regions

Local body elections requiring school buildings for polling

Teachers’ strikes affecting classroom operations

Because these reasons vary region to region, holidays between December 8 and 14 are not uniform across India.

Advisory for Parents and Students

With conditions changing rapidly, reopening dates and fresh holidays may be announced at short notice. Students and parents are strongly advised to:

Follow official school circulars

Monitor district administration alerts

Track updates from reliable local news sources

This week remains one of the most unpredictable periods for school schedules in 2025, with weather, elections, and labour issues all intersecting across states.