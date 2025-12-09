Nivetha Pethuraj's Wedding With Businessman Cancelled? Breakup Rumours Surface

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj, who had been in a relationship for the past five years, is now at the center of breakup rumors. Born in Madurai and brought up in Dubai, the actress went public with her relationship earlier this year, revealing that she was dating Dubai-based businessman Rajhith Ibran.

In August, Nivetha confirmed that she was in a committed relationship and even announced that wedding preparations had begun at her home. She had shared that the couple was planning to get married in January 2026, much to the excitement of fans.

Social Media Activity Sparks Speculation

However, recent developments have raised questions about the status of their relationship. Fans noticed that the couple has removed all their photos together from social media. Adding fuel to the rumors, both Nivetha and Rajhith have unfollowed each other on Instagram, triggering widespread speculation about a possible breakup.

With these signs, netizens now believe that the wedding may have been called off, comparing the situation to the recently canceled wedding reports involving cricketer Smriti Mandhana. As of now, Nivetha Pethuraj has not issued an official statement regarding the matter.

Career at a Glance

Nivetha Pethuraj made her film debut with the Tamil movie “Oru Naal Koothu” and later marked her entry into Telugu cinema with “Mental Madhilo.” She gained popularity with films such as “Chitralahari,” “Brochevarevarura,” “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” “Paagal,” “Das Ka Dhamki,” and “Boo.”

She has also made her presence felt on OTT platforms with web series like “Paruvu” and “Kaala.” Reports suggest that she once missed an opportunity to star opposite Jr. NTR due to scheduling issues.

As fans await clarity on her personal life, Nivetha continues to remain a prominent and respected name in South Indian cinema.