Meta Apologizes for Mark Zuckerberg's Remarks on 2024 Indian Elections

Meta India has issued an apology following remarks made by CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the outcome of India's 2024 elections. In a statement on Wednesday, Meta clarified that Zuckerberg's comment, suggesting that the current government had lost the election, was an “inadvertent error.”

Shivnath Thukral, Head of Public Policy at Meta India, addressed the issue on social media platform X, stating, “We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for Meta, and we look forward to being at the heart of its innovative future.”

The apology comes after the comment stirred controversy, prompting concerns over the tech giant's involvement in political discourse. Meta emphasized its ongoing commitment to India and its desire to contribute to the country's growth and technological progress.

The company’s response aims to resolve the situation and reaffirm Meta's position as a significant player in India's digital landscape.