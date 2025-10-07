Karwa Chauth 2025: Muhurat, Fasting Time, and Rituals

Karwa Chauth is among the most coveted Hindu festivals, which the married women of India celebrate with zeal and fervor. Karwa Chauth is a festival that worships the health, well-being, and long life of their husbands. On this day, women fast from dawn to moonrise and pray to Chauth Mata for the bliss and prosperity in their married lives. The festival occurs on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik and is celebrated with rituals, prayers, and traditional festivities.

When does Karwa Chauth occur in 2025?

Karwa Chauth will fall on October 10 in 2025. The Chaturthi Tithi starts from 10:54 PM on October 9 and lasts until 7:38 PM on October 10. The Puja Muhurat has been set between 5:57 PM and 7:11 PM, whereas the fasting, or Upvas, begins at 6:19 AM and lasts until 8:13 PM. The moon is predicted to rise at 8:13 PM, and as soon as that happens, women reopen their fasts.

Importance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is regarded as a very auspicious event in Hindu culture. It is a festival dedicated mostly to Gauri Mata (Chauth Mata). Married women keep the fast for the longevity, health, and protection of their husbands. In some parts, unmarried women also keep the fast with the hope that it will get them a suitable life partner.

Preparations for Karwa Chauth often begin a day in advance. Women adorn their hands and feet with mehendi, which is considered a symbol of good fortune and prosperity. The festival is celebrated with traditional attire, festive decorations, and elaborate rituals that vary slightly by region.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Rituals and Celebration

The day is started early in the morning, and in most areas, women have their Sargi, i.e., a pre-dawn breakfast, before starting their vrat. They bathe and wear colorful traditional attire like sarees or lehengas. During the day, they offer prayers to Chauth Mata and Gauri Mata and then Arghya to Lord Surya in the afternoon.

As the moon ascends, the women carry out the last rituals and end their fast, exchanging the moment of joy with family members. They can now eat and drink normally after that, putting an end to the day-long ritual.

Karwa Chauth remains a celebration that unites families, depicting love, devotion, and India's rich cultural heritage.

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