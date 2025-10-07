Who is Maithili Thakur: Popular Work & Net Worth of Bihar’s Rising Political Star

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Bihar Assembly elections, popular folk singer Maithili Thakur has hinted at entering politics. The 25-year-old prodigy recently met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde to discuss development issues concerning Bihar.

While an official announcement is still awaited, Thakur has expressed her desire to contest the elections from her native region of Darbhanga. In the 2020 Bihar polls, she had lent her voice to one of the campaign songs, highlighting the NDA government’s developmental work. This year, she is likely to contest on a BJP ticket, aligning her ideology with that of the saffron party.

Rise to Fame: Folk Roots and National Acclaim

A household name in the Mithilanchal region, Maithili Thakur has won national recognition for her soulful renditions of traditional songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi. Born in Benipatti, Madhubani district, she began her musical journey at the age of four under the guidance of her grandfather and father, both accomplished Maithil musicians. Early exposure to music laid the foundation for her rise on platforms like YouTube and other social media, where she has amassed a large following.

Musical Journey and Bollywood Debut

Thakur showcased her talent on the television show Rising Star in 2017, finishing as the first runner-up. Her versatility spans multiple genres, and she has performed at numerous national and international events. In 2024, she was awarded the National Creators Award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her contributions to Indian music and was appointed brand ambassador for Khadi, highlighting her commitment to promoting Indian heritage.

In Bollywood, she made her playback debut with the song "Kisi Roz" from the film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Composed by M.M. Kreem with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the song released in 2025 and marked a significant milestone in her career.

Maithili Thakur’s Net Worth

While her exact net worth is not publicly known, reports suggest she charges between ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh per performance, conducting 12–15 shows a month, alongside substantial earnings from social media platforms.

Ideology: Culture, Youth, and National Development

Thakur’s stated ideology emphasizes cultural preservation, youth empowerment, and national development. With a strong social media presence, she inspires and mobilizes young audiences. Her potential political entry is seen as a natural extension of her commitment to community service and contributing to Bihar’s growth.

As Bihar gears up for elections in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14, all eyes are on Maithili Thakur. Her transition from a celebrated folk singer to a potential political figure reflects a broader trend of cultural icons stepping into the political arena, blending art with public service.