October 2025 Supermoon: Date, Time, and Guide to Watch the Harvest Moon

The first supermoon of 2025 is set to rise on Monday night, October 7, kicking off a series of four consecutive supermoons stretching into early 2026, according to NASA. The full moon will officially peak at 10:48 PM Central Time (11:48 PM ET), but skywatchers can spot it shortly after sunset as it illuminates the night sky. At an approximate distance of 224,599 miles from Earth, this supermoon is one of the closest of the year.

How to Observe the October Supermoon

For the best view, experts recommend finding an open, flat area with no obstructions, such as fields, parks, or waterfronts. Observers are also urged to prioritize safety while enjoying the lunar display.

Why It’s Called the Harvest Supermoon

October’s full moon is typically known as the Hunter’s Moon. However, because this full moon occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, it earns the name Harvest Moon in 2025.

What Makes a Supermoon Special?

A supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with its perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit. Although “supermoon” is not an official astronomical term, NASA explains that when the moon is within 90% of its perigee, it can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than the year’s smallest full moon.

Noah Petro, project scientist for NASA’s Artemis III mission, noted:

"The joy of a full moon is that if it’s cloudy on Monday night in your area, you can look the following night, and the moon will still appear nearly full."

When Is the Next Supermoon?

The next supermoon is scheduled for November 5 at 7:19 AM Central Time. While daylight may limit full visibility in some regions, the moon will appear full on the night of November 4, continuing into the early morning hours of November 5.