October 8 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you’re wondering whether banks will be closed tomorrow, October 8, 2025, the good news is that there is no bank holiday scheduled on this day. All banks across India will remain open, making it a perfect opportunity to complete any pending financial tasks, pay bills, or manage festival shopping ahead of the upcoming Karva Chauth, Dhanteras, and Diwali holidays.

As per the Reserve Bank of India bank holiday calendar, banks usually observe Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Apart from these weekly off days, banks also have national holidays like Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as some regional and religious holidays varying according to the state.

As October 8, 2025, does not fall on any federal or regional holiday, customers do not need to worry about banks closing. But it's always a good idea to call ahead and make sure your local branch is open, particularly in states where local holidays may impact business.

With bank holidays like Karva Chauth on October 10 and Diwali on October 20 approaching, it is important to know which days are bank holidays so that transactions can be planned accordingly. Tomorrow is the perfect window to attend to all banking requirements before the festive bank holidays begin.

Briefly speaking, October 8, 2025, is a working day for banks, and you will be able to do your banking without any hindrance. Knowing holiday dates for the rest of October will allow you to avoid unexpected situations and plan your finances smoothly.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025: Muhurat, Fasting Time, and Rituals