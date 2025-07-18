July 19 Stock Market Holiday; Here's why!

Since tomorrow, i.e., July 19, is Saturday and the stock market remains closed on weekend holidays falling on Saturdays and Sundays, the market will actually close on July 19. As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holiday schedules, both exchanges close during weekends.

Stock Market Holiday Schedule

The stock market will close for eight days during July 2025 because of weekend holidays, consisting of four Saturdays (July 5, 12, 19, and 26) and four Sundays (July 6, 13, 20, and 27). There are no weekday holidays to be observed by the stock market during July 2025.

Significance of Knowing Stock Market Holidays

Knowledge of the stock market holiday calendar is important for investors and traders in order to strategize efficiently. Awareness about market closures can prevent disruptions in trading, liquidity shortages, and sudden market behavior.

The next big stock market holiday in July will be on August 15, 2025, i.e., Independence Day. Traders and investors must strategize based on the holiday calendar to avoid any hindrance to smooth investment plans.

In summary, the stock market will be closed on July 19 because of the weekend holiday. By being aware of the holiday calendar, investors can make better decisions and prevent any potential interruptions.

Future Stock Market Holidays

Following July, the subsequent notable stock market holidays will be:

August 15: Independence Day/Parsi New Year

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan (with Muhurat Trading)

October 22: Diwali Balipratipada

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Jayanti)

December 25: Christmas

