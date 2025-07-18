Maha Health Minister urges Mandaviya to revise income eligibility limit for ESIS beneficiaries 

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has urged Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to revise the income eligibility limit for beneficiaries under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) hospitals in the state.

ESIC is a social security programme that primarily covers employees in the organised sector with lower incomes.

In a bid to enhance the quality of public healthcare services, Union Minister Mandaviya held a meeting to review the status of ESIS hospitals in Maharashtra.

As per media reports, the Union Minister assured of a revision during his meeting with Abitkar held in the national capital.

The meeting, attended by a team of senior officials, also discussed the current condition of the ESIS hospitals in the state.

The meeting focused on improving healthcare services for insured workers and resolving pending issues at the earliest, said a statement released on Thursday.

Currently, the income eligibility limit for ESIS beneficiaries is Rs 21,000 per month, and Ambedkar requested the Centre to increase it to Rs 30,000 per month. He said that the move will help more workers access the scheme and help expand coverage across the state.

Further, the Maharashtra Minister also urged the Centre for additional funds to enhance the quality of healthcare facilities for workers and their families in the state.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya assured of the on-time completion of ongoing construction and operational issues at ESIC hospitals in Andheri, Kolhapur, and Ulhasnagar.

Expressing a desire to personally visit the ESIS hospital in Andheri, the Union Minister also suggested organising a comprehensive review meeting to assess all ESIC hospitals in Maharashtra.

“This meeting will boost efforts to strengthen ESIC healthcare facilities across Maharashtra and will help ensure better medical services for insured workers,” Ambedkar said.

The state currently has 15 ESIS hospitals and 450 empanelled private hospitals. In addition, 134 service dispensaries serve nearly 4.87 million insured workers and their families.

