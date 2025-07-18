July 19 to 21 Hyderabad School Holidays for Bonalu celebrations 2025!

Given the colourful Bonalu celebrations, the government of Telangana has declared a three-day holiday for schools and colleges in Hyderabad. The holiday, from July 19 to July 21, will facilitate a smooth, happy celebration of this important traditional festival.

Bonalu: A Celebration of Devotion and Culture

Bonalu, a highly regarded festival in Telangana, is when devotees honor the goddess Mahakali. The celebration during the Ashada month includes processions, folk music, and cultural activities that fill the city with life. Consecutive Sundays see the Bonalu Jatara in various regions of Hyderabad, drawing thousands of devotees from the neighboring states and afar.

Maintaining Public Order and Safety

For the sake of public order and safety during festivities, the state government has made the decision to keep colleges and schools closed. This will enable students to join in the celebrations and make sure that festivities are carried out without any hindrances.

Compensation for Lost School Days

While schools and colleges will remain closed for three days, students will have to compensate for the lost Saturday by reporting to school on the second Saturday of August. This will allow students to celebrate while continuing with their academic calendar.

Effect on Government Offices

While schools and colleges are closed, banks and other government offices will remain open as usual to ensure minimal loss of essential services.

Festivating Bonalu: A Period for Happiness and Reminiscence

Festivating Bonalu is a period of happiness, reminiscence, and worship. While the city erupts in hues of colours and festivity, both city dwellers and visitors share the richness of Telangana's cultural heritage. With its picturesque processions, classical music, and cultural events, Bonalu is a festivity that will leave anyone who attends indelibly marked.

