BJP's Tuhin Sinha slams Rahul Gandhi over Vadra charge sheet, defends Govt's reform initiatives

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) BJP Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha, on Friday, launched a sharp political attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling his recent defence of brother-in-law Robert Vadra "a classic case of whitewashing corruption" and alleging that the Gandhi family continues to show an "Emergency-era mindset".

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sinha referred to Rahul Gandhi's tweet defending Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh charge sheet.

"My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last 10 years. This latest charge sheet is a continuation of that witch hunt," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's X post, BJP leader Sinha said, "The ED has filed a very serious chargesheet. Vadra's company had only Rs 1 lakh when it entered into a Rs 58 crore land deal. Rahul Gandhi is justifying this blatant case of corruption."

He also drew parallels with the National Herald case, in which Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are facing legal scrutiny.

"Through Young India, the Gandhis paid Rs 50 lakh to acquire assets worth more than Rs 2,000 crore. What moral ground does Rahul have to talk about probity?"

Sinha further condemned Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks threatening to send Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to jail.

"This shows his Emergency-era mentality. Himanta is an elected CM with no cases against him. Congress has always had contempt for judicial process," the BJP leader said.

Highlighting key governance reforms, Sinha praised the Narendra Modi government's Rozgar Mela, saying, "In its 16th edition held last Sunday, more than 51,000 youths got jobs. Since its launch in October 2022, more than 10 lakh appointments have been made, ensuring transparency in recruitment."

He also credited the SVAMITVA scheme for revolutionising rural land ownership.

"Through drone surveys, more than two crore digital property cards have been issued in nearly three lakh villages. It's helping in faster dispute resolution and access to loans."

Sinha also applauded the success of "Namo Drone Didi", a women-centric scheme aimed at empowering rural India through drone technology.

He also accused the Congress of habitually attacking institutions like the judiciary and Election Commission whenever questioned.

