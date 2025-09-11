Dussehra 2025 Date, Vijayadashami Muhurtham, Navratri and Holidays

India is gearing up to celebrate one of its biggest festivals — Dussehra, or Vijayadashami. Occurring at the end of nine days of Navratri celebrations, Dussehra celebrates the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with immense piety throughout the nation. The festival date keeps changing each year based on the lunar calendar.

Dussehra 2025 Date and Navratri Schedule

According to the Telugu Panchangam, Dussehra of 2025 will fall on Thursday, October 2. This is the Dashami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashvayuja. Navratri festival starts from Monday, September 22, 2025 and ends with Vijayadashami on October 2.

Bathukamma Celebrations in Telangana

In Telangana, Dussehra falls on the colorful festival of Bathukamma, which is significant culturally. The celebrations will begin with Engili Pula Bathukamma on Sunday, September 21, and run for nine days. The grand finale, Saddula Bathukamma, will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30, two days ahead of Vijayadashami.

Dussehra 2025 Muhurtham and Puja Timings

Dashami Tithi Begins: October 1, 2025 – 7:01 PM

Dashami Tithi Ends: October 2, 2025 – 7:10 PM

Vijaya Muhurtham: 2:09 PM to 2:56 PM on October 2

Afternoon Puja Time: 1:21 PM to 3:44 PM

These auspicious times are taken as ideal for conducting rituals and pujas on Dussehra day.

Significance of Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami is worshiped as the embodiment of victory and righteousness. The festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, the Lanka demon king, and Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. Though the concept is uniform, the festive celebrations vary from state to state — ranging from Ramlila enactments in North India to Mysore Dasara in Karnataka and Bathukamma in Telangana.

Holiday Calendar for 2025

Dussehra and Navratri are also followed by long holidays in schools and government offices, particularly in South India.

Telangana: From September 21 to October 3, a total of 13 days of holidays are planned.

Andhra Pradesh: September 24 to October 2 will be the period for break, amounting to 9 days.

Conclusion

With Navratri beginning on September 22 and Vijayadashami on October 2, the festive period in 2025 is sure to be grand all over India. With Durga pujas and Ramlilas or Bathukamma celebrations, Dussehra remains a festival that brings together tradition, religion, and cultural heritage.

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