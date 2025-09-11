Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba Sparks Fear in Kerala: What’s Really Happening?

Kerala is currently grappling with a deadly and rare health crisis caused by the brain-eating amoeba, specifically Naegleria fowleri, which leads to a rapidly progressing and often fatal infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis or PAM.

As of this week, Kerala has reported six deaths from this rare infection, mostly among individuals who bathed or swam in untreated or stagnant water. The disease typically strikes when contaminated water enters the nasal passages, allowing the amoeba to travel to the brain.

Everything You Need to Know About Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM)

Symptoms often begin with headache, fever, and nausea, but escalate quickly to confusion, seizures, stiff neck, and coma. Doctors say once symptoms appear, the infection usually leads to death within a few days, making early detection and treatment critical. Kerala health officials have confirmed that multiple people are currently under treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, including children and adults, and the state has recorded over 40 cases this year. The most recent victims include residents of Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts.

In response to the crisis, the state health department has issued special treatment protocols and preventive guidelines. Measures include increased surveillance of water bodies, steps to ensure proper chlorination of public wells and water tanks, and awareness campaigns informing people to avoid activities that could force water through the nose, especially during hot, humid weather.

Despite these efforts, the gravity of the situation has sparked widespread concern. PAM remains nearly always fatal, with a global death rate of more than 97 percent. But local health authorities hope that swift medical response and public awareness can help prevent more cases and give infected individuals a fighting chance.