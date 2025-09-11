Chandrababu Naidu’s Broken Promises: Auto Drivers Reject ₹15,000 Vahana Mitra Scheme

Auto drivers in Andhra Pradesh have announced a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest on September 18, expressing anger over “empty promises” made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Their frustration came just a day after Naidu declared annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 for each auto driver. Branded the Vahana Mitra Scheme, the first tranche of aid is to be released on Dussehra.

However, drivers across the state have voiced concern, accusing the TDP government of deceptive tactics. They pointed out that the original promise extended support to all badge-holding drivers, but the rules have since been altered to limit benefits only to those who own their vehicles.

Calling out Naidu’s bluff, Auto Workers’ Union member Srinivas Rao recalled pre-poll assurances. “You promised ₹15,000 for all badge holders, cancellation of GO 21, and ₹5 lakh loans at 5% interest. You even said VAT on petrol and diesel would be removed. But the Chief Minister’s announcement is nothing more than a smokescreen,” Rao said.

Union leaders branded the move an eye wash. They noted that ride aggregators like Uber, Ola, and Rapido offering bike taxis has already dented their earnings, while free bus travel for women has further hurt their business. Many lamented that they are now unable to afford their children’s school fees.

“Chandrababu Naidu has become synonymous with deception,” union leaders declared, vowing to continue their struggle until their demands are met.