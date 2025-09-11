Only YS Jagan Brought True Recognition and Dignity to BCs

A key meeting of YSRCP’s BC-affiliated wings was held at the party’s central office, chaired by State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, with 48 ‘BC Saadhikara’ presidents in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, Sajjala said that under CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, BC communities gained recognition, dignity, and a clear policy framework for inclusive growth. “In just five years, the good we did is evident to all,” he noted, urging leaders to spread Jagan’s vision across every BC community and expose the failures of the coalition government.

MLC Rachagolla Ramesh Yadav, State BC Cell President, recalled Jagan’s description of BCs as the “Backbone Class,” adding that the coalition “drowned BCs in false promises and deceit.” He called for unity to re-elect Jagan and highlight the betrayal of the ruling alliance.

State Working President Naudu Venkataramana said that after YSR, only Jagan ensured true justice for BCs. “BCs were entrusted with responsibilities, and we must discharge them unitedly. The coalition has trampled every election promise made to BCs,” he said.

State Secretary Ankam Reddy Naga Narayana Murthy emphasized that no CM had ever given BCs such priority in posts and welfare. “BCs are eager to repay Jagan’s debt by re-electing him. Do not rest until the TDP government is defeated,” he declared.