Durga Puja 2025 Bank Holidays in West Bengal: Sep 27 to Oct 2

In Kolkata, Durga Puja is not just a cultural festival but also the period when banks are closed for several consecutive days. Typically, bank holidays during such a grand festival start from Shashthi (the sixth day of Durga Puja), so people are free to enjoy pandal hopping and family rituals without any distraction.

This year, however, the holiday routine coincides with weekends, so the banks will close a bit earlier than their regular times. Although the banks in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal will operate normally on Friday, September 26, the holidays begin from the next day.

Bank Holidays for Durga Puja in Kolkata 2025

As per the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks remain closed on Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. To this, add the special state-specific holidays for Durga Puja. Following is the complete list of bank holidays during Durga Puja in Kolkata:

27 September (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Indian banks closed throughout India. In West Bengal, this coincides with Panchami, the beginning of the Puja holidays.

28 September (Sunday): Weekly Sunday holiday – this falls on Shashthi, the sixth day of Durga Puja.

29 September (Monday): Bank holiday in Kolkata and West Bengal on Maha Saptami, the seventh day of the festival.

30 September (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami holiday, the most auspicious day of Durga Puja.

1 October (Wednesday): Maha Navami bank holiday, the ninth day of the Puja festival.

2 October (Thursday): Holiday for Vijaya Dashami, the last day of Durga Puja. Banks are also closed on this day as it is Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, so banks will be closed nationwide.

Banking During the Holidays

During these bank holidays of Durga Puja, Kolkata and West Bengal-based branches will remain shut. Activities like depositing cheques, withdrawing cash in-branch, or getting other banking work done that involves a visit to a branch will be out of the question.

To prevent inconvenience, customers should:

Withdraw cash using ATMs.

Make use of online banking or mobile apps for transactions.

Get any critical banking work done prior to the holidays.

Key Takeaway

Banks in Kolkata 2025 Durga Puja holidays last from September 27 to October 2, providing the city with almost an entire week of festive holidays. During this time, banking services remain unavailable in branches, so customers should make their financial activities well in advance to allow for a smooth festive season.

Also read: 26 Sept 2025 School Holiday Update: West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka & More