26 Sept 2025 School Holiday Update: West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka & More

September 2025 has become a month filled with holidays, festive festivals, and unexpected school closures owing to heavy rains and floods. Children in several states are having a combination of planned festive holidays like Durga Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra, along with precautionary shutdowns in rain-affected areas. This rare combination has provided children with prolonged weekends and extended breaks and has made September one of the most important holiday months of the academic year.

Here is the detailed state-wise information on September 26, 2025, school holidays.

West Bengal: Early Start to Durga Puja Holiday

West Bengal has been severely affected by incessant rain and flooding. The state government had already announced a holiday on September 24 and 25 because of the crisis. As Durga Puja holidays were officially announced from September 26, students effectively started their festive holidays two days ahead. Schools are therefore closed on September 26 as part of the long Durga Puja holiday duration.

Telangana: Long Dasara Holidays

Telangana schools are enjoying one of the longest holiday periods this year. The Dasara holidays in the state are from September 21 to October 3, 2025—i.e., a 13-day festive holiday period. September 26 falls exactly midway through this grand holiday period, providing children with enough time to savor the festivities.

Andhra Pradesh: Dussehra Vacation

In Andhra Pradesh, schools are closed during the Dussehra festival as well. The holidays started on September 22 and run through October 2, 2025. Students have a rolling holiday period, with September 26 being a part of this celebratory vacation.

Karnataka: Dasara Festival Holiday

Karnataka schools remain shut from September 24 to October 2, 2025, for the Dasara festival. September 26 is included in the holiday schedule, and particularly because of the popular Mysuru Dasara, which makes this festive holiday period special for students and their families.

Odisha & Assam: Durga Puja Holidays Start

In Assam and Odisha, Durga Puja heralds the beginning of several holidays. Schools in many districts remain shut on September 26 so that students and their families can participate in the grand carnival-like celebrations. The holiday schedule for sure differs from district to district, but Durga Puja makes it a festival holiday on September 26 in many districts.

Delhi: Autumn Break en route

Delhi schools are not taking a holiday on September 26. Instead, the Autumn Break will be from September 29 to October 1, 2025, and then a holiday on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The capital's students can expect their own festive holiday stretch later in the month.

Kendriya Vidyalayas: Autumn Holiday Schedule

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in India will celebrate their Autumn Break between September 27 and October 6, 2025. Although there is no holiday on the 26th of September, the festival holiday season starts the next day, granting KV students a long break.

Other States: Regional Holidays

In the states of Bihar and the Northeast, most schools are likely to be closed on September 26 for Durga Puja and regional festivals. Regional culture is the reason behind short holidays, which introduce more diversity to the academic calendar at the national level.

Final Note

The September 26, 2025, holiday for schools indicates how much India's schooling is affected by cultural customs as well as unpredictable weather. While some states had prior scheduled holidays for festivals, others needed to announce sudden holidays because of rains and floods. Parents and students must keep checking official school releases to learn about holiday adjustments in their area.