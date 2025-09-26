Diwali 2025 School Holiday Schedule: October 21–22

Students all over India are currently on Dussehra holidays, which began on Monday, September 22, 2025, for both government and private schools. Diwali, the nation's largest festival, will soon follow, and schools in a number of states have already declared this holiday.

This year, Diwali Amavasya and Lakshmi Puja are on October 21, 2025, whereas the Maharashtra calendar sets Diwali for October 22, 2025. Schools can announce holidays on one or both of these days, providing students with a longer festive break.

Dussehra Holidays Recap

Dussehra holidays have already passed in the Telugu states. Andhra Pradesh schools will resume on October 3, 2025, after the closure of their holidays. Telangana students have had a 13-day-long Dussehra holiday. Even schools in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Bihar closed for Dussehra.

Both government and private schools are covered under these holiday announcements. Apart from that, Anganwadi centers have also announced holidays from September 27 to October 3, 2025, while preparations are on to provide nutritious food to pregnant women during these days. Holiday schedules have also been announced for government employees.

Diwali Holidays 2025

Since Diwali occurs only a fortnight after Dussehra, students have the added prospect of a holiday break again. Lakshmi Puja on Diwali is celebrated with utmost fervor throughout India, and therefore, this festival becomes a very special one. Dussehra and Diwali holidays occurring close together give families a unique chance to schedule long vacations or trips.

Schools nationwide, both public and private, usually announce Diwali holidays, allowing pupils and parents to take a long holiday. Festive holidays in missionary schools go on into Christmas, pushing the holiday even longer.

Key Takeaway

The year 2025 provides students with a celebration-packed month, with Dussehra holidays between September 22 and early October and Diwali holidays on October 21–22. Parents can utilize these back-to-back holidays for celebration, trips, or spending quality time with their kids. This phase attests to the way India's rich cultural calendar impinges upon school calendars, providing kids with a fun-filled and hard-earned break.

Also read: 26 Sept 2025 School Holiday Update: West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka & More