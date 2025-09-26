Dussehra Holidays 2025: Christian Schools in Dharwad, Karnataka, Deny Rule Violation

A delegation representing Christian educational institutions met Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu and clarified that their schools had not violated any directives of the education department regarding holidays.

The meeting followed a protest by Sri Ram Sene activists, who staged a demonstration outside the DDPI’s office. The group demanded that Christian-run schools be directed to close for Dasara and also called for suspension of government grants to institutions allegedly flouting holiday rules.

In their representation, the delegation explained that for nearly 40 years, their schools have been adjusting the Dasara break with Christmas holidays, a practice permitted by the school education department. They stressed that this arrangement was fully within government guidelines and did not amount to any violation.

Objections had recently surfaced from some organizations, claiming that Christian institutions were ignoring the official Dasara vacation schedule and conducting classes during the festival. In response, the schools submitted a memorandum reiterating that the commissioner had already allowed them to align their leave schedule with Christmas instead.

However, Dharwad City Block Education Officer (BEO) raised a different objection, stating that no formal proposal for Christmas holidays had been submitted to his office. On this basis, the BEO ordered immediate suspension of ongoing classes and examinations in these schools.

The institutions warned in their memorandum that any continued interference in their functioning would compel them to launch a protest.