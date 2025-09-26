IB Security Assistant Executive Admit Card 2025 OUT Now: Here's How to Download!

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the admit card download link for the IB Security Assistant / Executive (SA/Exe) exam 2025. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can now access and download their hall tickets from the official MHA website (mha.gov.in). The exam is scheduled for September 29 and 30, 2025 in multiple shifts across India.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,987 Security Assistant / Executive posts. Earlier, the city intimation slip was released, informing candidates of their exam city. Now that the admit card is live, candidates have access to the full exam details including the specific center address, reporting time, shift and other important instructions.

The admit card is mandatory. Without it, candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination centre. It will contain important details such as name, roll number, exam venue, timings and candidate instructions.

Steps to Download IB Security Assistant / Executive Admit Card 2025

Visit the official MHA website: mha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for IB Security Assistant / Executive Admit Card 2025

Log in using your User ID or Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth

Submit the credentials and your admit card will appear as a PDF

Download it and take a printout to carry to the exam centre

Candidates should verify all details on the admit card as soon as they download it. Check your name, roll number, exam centre address and shift timings carefully. It is also important to carry a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar, Passport or Driving Licence along with the admit card on the exam day.