Kerala School Holiday Today: Thiruvananthapuram Declares Holiday Amid Heavy Rain

Kerala School Holidays: All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram have been closed today, September 26, due to heavy rainfall. The District Collector announced the holiday in view of the incessant rain affecting the region.

While regular classes have been suspended, public examinations will continue as scheduled. Meteorological reports indicate that heavy rainfall is likely to persist in one or two places across Kerala over the next 24 hours, until September 27.

Yellow Alert Issued in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts due to continuous rainfall:

September 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

September 27: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD also warned that a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, adding to the existing cyclonic activity in the Pacific Ocean, which has already triggered widespread rain in the state since Wednesday.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary and to stay cautious amid worsening weather conditions.