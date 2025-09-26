IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected Soon at ibps.in – Check Date and Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 results shortly on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who showed up for the preliminary exam, held on August 23 and 24, 2025, can view their results by entering the website using their registration number or roll number and date of birth, or password.

The first phase of the recruitment process for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO) in different public sector banks is the initial test. Candidates who achieve the qualifying cut-off marks in prelims will be qualified to sit for the mains exam.

Expected Result Date

Following past trends, the IBPS PO prelims exam held last year concluded on October 20 and the results were declared on November 21, i.e., a month later. Following the same trend, the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 result is likely to be out by the last week of September 2025.

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

To check the IBPS PO Prelims scorecard, applicants are advised to go through the following steps:

Visit the official website: ibps.in

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link on the home page

Provide your registration/roll number and date of birth or password on the login page

Submit the information and download your result for future use

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Login Details

The candidates who sat for the August 23 and 24, 2025, exams can verify their results by entering the IBPS website with their roll number or registration number and date of birth or password. The result will provide information regarding scores, qualifying status, and cut-off marks, which will decide the to pass to the next phase.

Key Points to Remember

IBPS PO Prelims is the initial selection phase for Probationary Officer vacancies.

The result will be published only on the official website – ibps.in.

It is better to have the login details ready so that the result can be accessed.

The candidates who get through the prelims will be qualified for the mains examination.

Keep yourself informed about the latest IBPS PO 2025 results and announcements by visiting the official website regularly.

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