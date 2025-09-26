Vijayadashami 2025: Significance, Puja Timings, and Rituals

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is one of the significant Hindu festivals observed throughout India. It commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana, representing the triumph of good over bad. In the year 2025, Dussehra will fall on October 2, on the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the month of Ashwina.

Vijayadashami 2025: Date and Auspicious Timings

Dashami Tithi Starts: 07:01 PM on 1st October, 2025

Dashami Tithi Expires: 07:10 PM on October 2, 2025

Vijay Muhurat: 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM

Aparahna Puja Timing: 01:21 PM to 03:44 PM

Shravana Nakshatra Starts: 09:13 AM on October 2, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Expires: 09:34 AM on October 3, 2025

These time slots are very auspicious for performing rituals of Dussehra and praying to gods.

Importance of Dussehra

Dussehra has profound religious significance among Hindus. It is celebrated with much fervor across the nation as a testament to the victory of good over evil. Although the day celebrates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, it also celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura. The festival is Vijayadashami because it symbolizes complete triumph over evil and injustice.

This day also relates to Diwali, which comes twenty days later, when Lord Rama returns to Ayodhya having defeated Ravana.

How Dussehra is celebrated throughout India

North India: Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad effigies are immolated, and Ram Leela shows are held over nine days. Processions and fairs draw huge numbers of devotees and tourists.

South India (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala): The Golu festival is observed, and Goddess Chamundeshwari is revered. Ayudha Puja, where tools, books, and instruments are revered, is also observed by the people. Children take part by reviewing study material.

Andhra Pradesh: Respects are shown to elders through the offering of shami tree leaves, and festive boat festivals, Theppotsvam, are organized in certain parts.

West Bengal: Goddess Durga is worshipped prior to Durga Visarjan on Vijayadashami, and sindoor khela festivities are participated in by people.

Kerala: The day is observed as Vidhyarambham, wherein young kids are initiated into learning and instructed how to write their own names.

Mantras for the Occasion

Shri Ram Mantra:

"Ram Ram Raameti Rame Raame Manorame,

Sahastranaam Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane."

Goddess Durga Mantra:

"Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadraa Kaali Kapalini Durga Kshama Shivadhattri Swaha Swadha Namostute."

These mantras are recited by devotees to obtain blessings and seek divine protection.

Conclusion

Dussehra 2025 is not a mere festival but a celebration of righteousness, faith, and cultural heritage. Regardless of Ram Leela, Ayudha Puja, Vidhyarambham, or local practices, the day unites people all over India with joy, veneration, and festive spirit.

Also read: Dr.Manmohan Singh Birth Anniversary: 5 Economic Reforms That Shaped Modern India!