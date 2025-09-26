MiG-21 Fighter Jets Retired: A Look At Its Legacy & 5 Crucial Missions

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday (September 24) officially retired its legendary MiG-21 fighter jets, closing a glorious six-decade chapter in India’s aviation history.

A ceremonial event at an IAF base in Rajasthan marked the farewell. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew the final sortie in honour of the MiG-21.

Inducted in 1963 as the Type-77, the MiG-21 was India’s first supersonic fighter jet, capable of reaching speeds of Mach 2. Built in the Soviet Union and later assembled in India, it revolutionized the IAF’s combat capability. At its peak, the MiG-21 formed the backbone of India’s fighter fleet, with more than 800 aircraft serving across multiple squadrons.

Despite safety concerns and a spate of accidents in recent years, the MiG-21 remains a symbol of courage, speed, and technological advancement. Over the decades, it participated in some of India’s most critical military operations, proving its mettle in air-to-air combat and ground strikes.

Five Important Operations Featuring the MiG-21

1965 Indo-Pak War – The MiG-21 provided critical air defence and interception missions during India’s first full-scale war with Pakistan. 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War – The fighter jets scored numerous aerial victories, including the downing of Pakistan’s F-104 Starfighters. Operation Safed Sagar (Kargil, 1999) – Used for ground-attack missions in the high-altitude conflict to support Indian Army positions. Balakot Airstrike Aftermath (2019) – MiG-21 Bison flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman engaged Pakistani F-16s, marking a rare modern-era dogfight. Operation Trident Support (1971) – Provided air cover to naval operations during India’s decisive strike on Karachi harbour.

With the MiG-21 now retired, the IAF turns the page to newer aircraft like the indigenous Tejas, Rafale, and upcoming AMCA stealth fighters, while saluting the jet that served as India’s shield and sword for more than half a century.