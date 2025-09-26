Day 6 of Navratri 2025: History, Story, and Mantras of Goddess Katyayani

The sixth day of Navratri 2025 is very auspicious for Indians throughout the country. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Katyayani, one of the most powerful manifestations of Goddess Durga. Known as the warrior goddess too, Katyayani is worshiped because of her power and courage, which she used to conquer demons and evil spirits.

Significance of Goddess Katyayani

Goddess Katyayani, or Maa Mahishasurmardini, is shown with a shining golden complexion, riding a lion. She holds a sword and a lotus in her four arms while holding her other arms in the Abhay Mudra, representing protection and blessings. Astrology indicates that individuals whose Jupiter is weak in their horoscope might ask for their blessings to make their planetary effects stronger.

The goddess is worshiped with ardor all over India, mostly in West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, and Kolkata, during Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations.

Story Behind Navratri Day 6

As per Hindu scriptures, Katyayan was a sage who was a great devotee of Maa Parvati. Childless, he did extreme penance to win the blessings of the goddess. Satisfied with his devotion, Parvati took the form of his daughter and was named Katyayani. Ever since, she has been revered as the manifestation of Durga that gives strength, valour, and blessings to the devotees.

Colour and Offerings

The colour of Goddess Katyayani on this day is grey. Fervent devotees offer vermilion, shringar material, and flowers to appease the goddess and get her blessings.

Puja Rituals for Day 6 of Navratri

Start the day with a sacred bath.

Light a diya and present a garland and vermilion to the goddess.

Offer meetha paan, fruits in season, and homemade sweets as offerings.

Recite Durga Saptashati Path and conduct a hawan.

They cannot recite the entire text but can read the Kavach Path.

Chant the Katyayani Mata Mantra 108 times to get an ideal husband.

Do aarti in the evening and give bhog prasad.

Eat sattvik food after puja.

Remedies for Unmarried Girls

It is said that Goddess Katyayani favors unmarried girls in search of their perfect life mate. Women devotees who perform this puja sincerely can enjoy success in marriage. The following mantras are recited for blessings:

Katyayani Mantra:

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः

Om Devi Katyayani Namaha

Maa Katyayani Beej Mantra:

कात्यायनी महामाये, महायोगिन्यधीश्वरी।

नन्दगोपसुतं देवी, पति मे कुरु ते नमः।।

Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadheeshwari, Nandgopsutam Devipatim Me Kurute Namah

By conducting these rituals and praying with dedication, the devotees pay tributes to the prowess and power of Goddess Katyayani, wishing for protection, prosperity, and guidance in their lives.

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