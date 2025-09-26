September 27 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Indian stock markets will be closed on Saturday, September 27, 2025, as the weekends are standard non-trading days for both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Because Indian stock markets function on a Monday-to-Friday trading regimen, both Saturday and Sunday are holidays each week.

Trading Holiday Information for September 27, 2025

Equity Segment: Closed

Equity Derivatives: Closed

SLB Segment: Closed

Currency Derivatives: Closed

Commodity Derivatives (MCX/NCDEX): Closed for morning session; evening session is also closed on weekends.

This implies that there will be no trading activity in equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments on September 27 and 28.

Why Are Markets Closed?

Unlike festival-specific holidays, this holiday coincides with a Saturday, which, along with Sunday, is a regular holiday for the Indian stock markets. Hence, September 27 and 28 will be non-trading days.

Stock Market Holidays Ahead (September–October 2025)

September 27–28, 2025 (Saturday & Sunday): Weekend – Regular Holiday

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra – Trading Holiday

October 20, 2025 (Monday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan – Market Holiday (Special Muhurat Trading in the evening)

Conclusion

As September 27, 2025, is a Saturday, markets will be closed as part of the standard weekend break. Together with Sunday, this provides investors with a two-day break, and trading will reopen on Monday, September 29, 2025.

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