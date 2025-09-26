CSIR NET 2025 Registration Begins: Check Exam Date, Fee, Eligibility Details

Sep 26, 2025, 15:54 IST
- Sakshi Post

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the registration process for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply online through the official portal csirnet.nta.nic.in until October 24, 2025, 11:50 PM.

The CSIR NET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2025, in computer-based mode across two shifts:

  • Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Shift 2: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Important Dates

  • Application Window: September 25 – October 24, 2025
  • Last Date for Fee Payment: October 25, 2025
  • Correction Window: October 27 – 29, 2025
  • Exam Date: December 18, 2025
  • Admit Card & Exam City: To be announced on the official website

Eligibility Criteria

  • General/Unreserved/General-EWS: Minimum 55% marks in a master’s degree or equivalent
  • OBC (NCL), SC, ST, PwD/PwBD, Third Gender: Minimum 50% marks in a master’s degree
  • Candidates pursuing their master’s degree, awaiting results, or facing delays in final exams are also eligible to apply.

Application Fee

  • General: ₹1,150
  • General-EWS / OBC (NCL): ₹600
  • SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender: ₹325

How to Apply

  • Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the CSIR NET 2025 Registration link
  • Complete the registration and log in
  • Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to refer to the official information bulletin on the website for complete eligibility details and instructions.

Direct Link: Official CSIR NET 2025 Notice


Read More:

Advertisement
Back to Top