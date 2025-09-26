CSIR NET 2025 Registration Begins: Check Exam Date, Fee, Eligibility Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the registration process for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply online through the official portal csirnet.nta.nic.in until October 24, 2025, 11:50 PM.

The CSIR NET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2025, in computer-based mode across two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Important Dates

Application Window: September 25 – October 24, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: October 25, 2025

Correction Window: October 27 – 29, 2025

Exam Date: December 18, 2025

Admit Card & Exam City: To be announced on the official website

Eligibility Criteria

General/Unreserved/General-EWS: Minimum 55% marks in a master’s degree or equivalent

OBC (NCL), SC, ST, PwD/PwBD, Third Gender: Minimum 50% marks in a master’s degree

Candidates pursuing their master’s degree, awaiting results, or facing delays in final exams are also eligible to apply.

Application Fee

General: ₹1,150

General-EWS / OBC (NCL): ₹600

SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender: ₹325

How to Apply

Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the CSIR NET 2025 Registration link

Complete the registration and log in

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to refer to the official information bulletin on the website for complete eligibility details and instructions.

Direct Link: Official CSIR NET 2025 Notice