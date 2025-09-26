CSIR NET 2025 Registration Begins: Check Exam Date, Fee, Eligibility Details
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the registration process for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply online through the official portal csirnet.nta.nic.in until October 24, 2025, 11:50 PM.
The CSIR NET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2025, in computer-based mode across two shifts:
- Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Shift 2: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Important Dates
- Application Window: September 25 – October 24, 2025
- Last Date for Fee Payment: October 25, 2025
- Correction Window: October 27 – 29, 2025
- Exam Date: December 18, 2025
- Admit Card & Exam City: To be announced on the official website
Eligibility Criteria
- General/Unreserved/General-EWS: Minimum 55% marks in a master’s degree or equivalent
- OBC (NCL), SC, ST, PwD/PwBD, Third Gender: Minimum 50% marks in a master’s degree
- Candidates pursuing their master’s degree, awaiting results, or facing delays in final exams are also eligible to apply.
Application Fee
- General: ₹1,150
- General-EWS / OBC (NCL): ₹600
- SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender: ₹325
How to Apply
- Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the CSIR NET 2025 Registration link
- Complete the registration and log in
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Candidates are advised to refer to the official information bulletin on the website for complete eligibility details and instructions.