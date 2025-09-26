Tripura School Holidays October 2025 – Complete List of Dates

Tripura students will enjoy a number of school holidays during October 2025, which include cultural, religious, and national festivals. The holidays give students opportunities to relax, spend time with their families, and participate in traditional festivals while gaining valuable life values.

Long Puja Holiday starts on 29th September and runs up to 8th October 2025. This long break gives students a chance to unwind, spend time with their families, and engage in local cultural celebrations. It also serves as a chance to recharge before they start studying again.

On 2nd October, Gandhi Jayanti is observed on the Puja Holiday to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The day inspires the students to revisit the values of peace, truth, and non-violence. Various schools and communities hold cultural and educational activities to emphasize the teachings of Gandhi.

This is followed by Diwali on 20th October 2025, which is a school holiday for students. The festival is celebrated by families by decorating their homes, offering gifts, and partaking in sweet festive food. The holiday offers a platform for students to unite with their families and enjoy festive moments.

The other significant festival is Bhatri Dwitiya, celebrated on 23rd October 2025, centered on sibling relationships. Students can participate in customary rituals and family picnics, and make their family ties stronger and memories for a lifetime.

These Tripura October festivals are an ideal mix of rest and celebration. They enable the students to experience their traditions, enjoy with family members, and return to school refreshed and energized for their studies.

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