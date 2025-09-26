CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship 2025 – Apply Online by October 23

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an intimation regarding the initiation of online application for the Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship 2025 with the aim of promoting girls' education and providing financial assistance to academically meritorious students. The programme focuses on students who have cleared the Class 10 CBSE exam and are now pursuing further education in Classes 11 and 12.

Objective of the Scholarship

The program is instituted with a view to acknowledging the success of deserving girls and also with a view to helping parents cover educational costs. By providing scholarships, CBSE aims at curbing school dropouts as well as enhancing gender equity in education.

Application Details and Deadline

Scholarship applications should be made online on the CBSE official website at cbse.gov.in. The application deadline is October 23, 2025. Schools in which children are enrolled are responsible for corroborating all applications for accuracy and transparency purposes.

Incomplete or unverified applications will not be considered. Parents are also required to submit a self-declaration of the family income on notarized stamp paper and a school fee receipt which has been corroborated.

Scholarship Categories

The scholarship is available in two categories:

New Applicants – For students who cleared Class 10 in 2025 and are currently studying in Class 11 in schools affiliated with CBSE.

Renewal Applicants – For students who received the scholarship in 2024 and are pursuing higher studies in Class 12.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the scholarship, students need to fulfill the following criteria:

Be the sole child of their parents.

Achieve at least 70% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination.

The tuition fee should not be more than ₹2,500 per month for Class 10 and ₹3,000 per month for Classes 11 and 12. For NRI students, the maximum fee is ₹6,000 per month.

The family income should not be more than ₹8 lakh annually.

Good behavior and regular attendance during the academic year.

Benefits of the Scholarship

The scheme provides a stipend of ₹1,000 a month for a maximum period of two years. The Class 12 renewal can be done if the student scores 70% or more in Class 11 and gets promoted.

CBSE stresses that the scholarship is not only to meet educational expenses but also to relieve single-parent families so that meritorious girls can pursue higher studies without worrying about money.

How to Apply

Students can submit their applications online via the CBSE official website. Schools need to check the information to ensure transparency and only shortlist eligible candidates.

By launching the Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship, CBSE reiterates its support for girl students, academic excellence, and improved gender balance in education.

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