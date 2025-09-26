JEE Main 2026: Exam Schedule, Application Dates, and Session Details

The JEE Main 2026 exam schedule is expected to be aligned with the CBSE Class 12 board exams to help students manage both their board and entrance tests more efficiently. Candidates can check official dates once released. Based on trends from previous years, the exam schedule could be announced by late October or November 2025.

The JEE Main 2026 Expected Exam Schedule

Session 1: Likely to be conducted in the last week of January 2026. With CBSE board exams expected to start from February 17, the first session will probably conclude before that.

Likely to be conducted in the last week of January 2026. With CBSE board exams expected to start from February 17, the first session will probably conclude before that. Session 2: Expected to begin after April 9, 2026.

Application Dates

Session 1: Application forms are expected to be released in November 2025.

Session 2: Forms will likely be available by the last week of February 2026.

Students can apply for either one or both sessions. If a candidate appears in both sessions, the best score will be considered for the final result.

Students preparing for JEE Main 2026 should keep an eye on official updates and plan their preparation strategy accordingly to maximize their performance.