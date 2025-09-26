Telangana Inter Dussehra Holidays 2025 Declared: September 27 to October 5

Good news awaits intermediate students in Telangana. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared Dussehra holidays for junior colleges, and this time the break is slightly longer than expected.

Extended Holiday Schedule

As per the revised announcement, all junior colleges in Telangana will remain closed from September 27 to October 5, 2025, giving students a total of nine consecutive holidays. Colleges will reopen on October 6, Monday.

Earlier, the holidays were scheduled to begin on September 28, but the board decided to grant students an additional day off, starting from September 27 instead.

Holiday Dates for Schools

Meanwhile, schools in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were already allotted a longer festive break, starting from September 22 and ending on October 2. Schools will resume classes from October 3. This means school students are enjoying nearly 13 days of vacation this festive season.

Strict Instructions for Colleges

The Telangana Inter Board has made it clear that all junior colleges must strictly follow the holiday schedule. It has warned principals, particularly those from private and aided institutions, against conducting classes during the break. Any violation, the board stated, could even lead to the cancellation of affiliation.

Key Festive Dates During the Break

September 29 – Saddula Bathukamma celebrations

October 2 – Dussehra festival

With the holiday schedule now finalized, students and parents can comfortably plan their travel and festive celebrations. Authorities have also advised students to take necessary precautions while traveling during the busy holiday period.

Also read: Vijayadashami 2025: Significance, Puja Timings, and Rituals