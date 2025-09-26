AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Out Today – Check Online

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result today, September 26, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check their seat allotment status online through the official portal.

Official Website to Check Result: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET

AP PGECET Counselling 2025 – Key Highlights

Event: AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result

Date: September 26, 2025

Conducting Authority: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Mode of Result: Online

How to Check AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result

Follow these simple steps to access your seat allotment status:

Visit the official website: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET or cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window.

Solve the case-sensitive captcha code.

Click on the Submit button.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Verify your details and download the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their results at the earliest and complete further admission formalities as per the instructions from APSCHE.