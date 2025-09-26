September 27 bank holiday tomorrow due to Fourth Saturday

Bank users all over India must remember that September 27, 2025, is the Fourth Saturday of the month and banks will be closed throughout the country. Indian public sector banks and private sector banks observe a list of fixed holidays that consists of the second and fourth Saturdays of a month, along with Sundays and other national or state holidays.

Why Banks Are Closed on Fourth Saturday

Observance of the second and fourth Saturday bank holidays is included in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar for every year. Banks follow this so that they can consolidate operations, provide employees with a standard day off, and ensure that banking operations are synchronized throughout the nation.

Important Reminders to Customers

Personal banking: Cash withdrawals, deposits, or other walk-in banking services will not be conducted at branches on September 27.

Digital transactions: Online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate as usual, enabling customers to handle transactions without hassle.

Planning: Customers intending to go to banks for loan repayment, cash deposits, or other immediate services should plan to go during the holiday period before or after the holiday to prevent inconvenience.

RBI Annual Holiday Calendar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an annual calendar of all bank holidays, including national holidays, state-specific festivals and observances, and weekly holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays. While holidays are specific to a few states, Saturdays and Sundays are observed by all branches in all states across the country.

With these fixed holidays tracked, bank clients can organize their transactions effectively, prevent last-minute troubles, and remain well-prepared for significant financial activities.

Also read: Telangana Inter Dussehra Holidays 2025 Declared: September 27 to October 5