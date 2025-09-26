September 27 School Holiday or not?

As September 27, 2025, draws near, parents and students in India are looking forward to seeing if schools will open. The festive season is in full swing, with Dussehra, Durga Puja, Bathukamma, and other regional celebrations being observed. Holiday timetables are different from one state to another.

States Where Schools Will Be Closed on September 27, 2025

Telangana: Students of Telangana will get a holiday on September 27 as a part of the Dussehra festival. The intermediate colleges will also be closed, providing students with an opportunity to celebrate with family and engage in local celebrations.

West Bengal: Schools in West Bengal will also continue to be closed for Durga Puja. The state has extended festive holidays, and September 27 belongs to these holidays.

Andhra Pradesh: The Dussehra holidays in Andhra Pradesh are ongoing, and schools will remain closed on September 27. Classes will resume on October 3.

Karnataka: Dasara holidays are still in effect, so schools across Karnataka will remain closed.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools in Jammu & Kashmir will also be closed on September 27 in connection with local festivals following the earlier holiday on September 23 for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday.

Odisha & Assam: Some of the districts in these states, particularly where Durga Puja festivities are strong, will have school holidays on September 27.

States Where Schools Will be Open

In other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, schools shall function normally on September 27. There can be sporadic district or local holidays based on events, requests, or weather.

Upcoming Major School Holidays

Bathukamma Festival (September 27, 2025): Celebrated extensively in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to commemorate the flower festival with schools shut for the same.

Mahalaya Amavasya (September 27, 2025): Observed in eastern provinces such as West Bengal as part of Durga Puja festivities.

Vijayadashami / Dussehra (October 2, 2025): Countrywide holiday to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.

Diwali (October 20, 2025): Festivals are celebrated in schools in India.

Conclusion

Students in Telangana, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, and some districts of Odisha and Assam will be on holiday on September 27, 2025, due to festival celebrations. Telangana inter-colleges will also be closed on this day for Dussehra. In that, the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will maintain regular academic calendars. Parents and children should consult local schools or district announcements for any late updates.

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