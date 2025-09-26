Pawan Kalyan Fans Go Crazy After OG Release; FIR Filed in Bengaluru

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s latest film, They Call Him OG, has sent fans into a frenzy, causing unexpected disruption in Bengaluru. Released on September 25, the movie inspired Powerstar’s admirers to organize large-scale celebrations inside and outside theatres, particularly at Sandhya Theatre in Madiwala.

The festivities, however, were short-lived. Bengaluru police intervened after fans erected a stage and set up a DJ system outside the theatre without obtaining prior permission.

According to officials, the Bengaluru-based Pawan Kalyan Fans Association had planned the elaborate outdoor celebration on Wednesday (September 24), but the arrangements were in violation of local regulations.

Acting on a tip-off, police dismantled the stage and DJ setup and subsequently filed an FIR against the organizers, following approval from a city court.

In a separate incident, a video circulated widely on social media showing a torn cinema screen. Reports suggest that over-enthusiastic fans, some wielding swords similar to those used by the actor in the film, went too close to the screen, resulting in its damage. The incident was reported at Venkateshwara Theatre in KR Puram, Bengaluru. The theatre management stopped the movie on learning about the torn screen.

The incidents have reignited discussions about fan mania and its limits. While Pawan Kalyan enjoys immense popularity, the ruckus created by some fans disrupted the experience of other moviegoers, leading to complaints and criticism.

Authorities have urged fans to celebrate responsibly, emphasizing that admiration for a celebrity should not come at the cost of public safety or others’ enjoyment of the film.

These events highlight the delicate balance between fandom and law and raise questions about how large-scale fan celebrations should be managed during high-profile movie releases.