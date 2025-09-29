Kantara Chapter 1: Boycott Calls Explode After Rishab Shetty Snubs Telugu for Kannada

The much-awaited prequel Kantara Chapter 1 has run into controversy even before its release, with a section of Telugu cinema fans calling for a boycott of the film. The backlash began after lead actor and director Rishab Shetty chose to speak in Kannada instead of Telugu during the film’s pre-release event held in Hyderabad on September 28.

The event was attended by several industry names, including superstar Jr NTR, who is known to share a warm friendship with Rishab and also speaks Kannada. While the presence of Jr NTR generated excitement, the mood shifted sharply when Rishab addressed the gathering in Kannada. Many fans felt disappointed that a major film being promoted in the Telugu market did not make the effort to connect with its local audience in their language.

Frustration among fans was already simmering due to speculation that ticket prices for Kantara Chapter 1 might be higher than usual for a non-Telugu film. Rishab’s choice of language became the tipping point, triggering online campaigns with hashtags calling for a boycott. Social media platforms saw heated discussions, with some users questioning why Telugu audiences should support a film that did not acknowledge them linguistically at its promotional event.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the makers. The first Kantara film, originally in Kannada, was a nationwide blockbuster in 2022 and benefited greatly from audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Both states, along with the Hindi belt, played a key role in turning the film into a cultural and commercial phenomenon. The sequel, which aims to build on that legacy, could face headwinds if the boycott trend gains traction.

Industry watchers say it remains to be seen whether the social media anger will translate into real box office impact. Big films often weather such storms if early reviews and word of mouth are positive. However, in an era where local identity and pricing sensitivity are strong factors, alienating Telugu fans could prove costly.

Fans are now waiting to see if Rishab Shetty or the production team will respond to the criticism. A public acknowledgment or clarification in Telugu could help repair the damage before the film’s release. For now, the boycott trend has added an unexpected twist to the pre-release buzz around Kantara Chapter 1 in the Telugu market.

@shetty_rishab reyy telugu raledu anukundham poni English po iyna matladali kadara.... monna monna ochina @naslen__ radukoni ochi Mari telugu lo matladadu.... nekentha balupu ra #KantaraChapter1#boycottkantara — DHFM kenya🇰🇪 (@dummasalaaa) September 29, 2025